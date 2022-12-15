Alpharetta adopts Brookside Small Area Plan

Following a recent public hearing, the Alpharetta City Council unanimously voted to adopt the Brookside Small Area Plan and incorporate it into the Horizon 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The area, bordered by Old Milton Parkway and winding around Brookside Parkway, is a mixture of office, institutional and commercial uses. The city notes the area has one of the highest office vacancy rates in Alpharetta.
Working with planning services consultant, Kimley-Horn & Associates, and input from a variety of commercial brokers, office tenants, Georgia State University and adjacent Homeowner’s Associations, the city has developed a plan.
Initial focus of the plan will be to improve conditions at the existing 30-acre park, create placemaking for the community, add pedestrian upgrades and encourage more restaurants in the area.
