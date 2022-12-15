ajc logo
X

Alpharetta adopts Brookside Small Area Plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Alpharetta City Council unanimously voted to adopt the Brookside Small Area Plan and incorporate it into the Horizon 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The area, bordered by Old Milton Parkway and winding around Brookside Parkway, is a mixture of office, institutional and commercial uses. The city notes the area has one of the highest office vacancy rates in Alpharetta.

Working with planning services consultant, Kimley-Horn & Associates, and input from a variety of commercial brokers, office tenants, Georgia State University and adjacent Homeowner’s Associations, the city has developed a plan.

Initial focus of the plan will be to improve conditions at the existing 30-acre park, create placemaking for the community, add pedestrian upgrades and encourage more restaurants in the area.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Toro Development Company

Johns Creek approves $350M mixed-use project with Avalon vision22h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Goodbye to Sparky, Zoo Atlanta’s elderly and rare Sumatran tiger
4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session
6h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack

Credit: TNS

After Abrams loss and Warnock win, where do Georgia Dems go from here?
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta residents invited to help stock food pantry
4h ago
North Fulton Master Gardeners announce spring lecture series
5h ago
Johns Creek intersection project wins award
19h ago
Featured

Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
7h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
21h ago
Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top