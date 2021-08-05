Alpharetta adds nearly 25-acre mixed-use development to growing North Point district

Brock Built’s rezoning application to change the property from office institutional to mixed-use shows Robert Morrison as the current owner. The land is currently vacant except for tree stumps and power lines that run through the center.

The developer plans to construct the project in two phases, Brock told City Council. Brock said with site work, grading and construction for the first phase of residential, a 19,200-square-foot office building and the Alpha Loop would take more than three years to complete.

Before approving the project, Council members expressed concern for the timeframe for starting phase two, which will include three more commercial buildings.

Brock said the gap between phases could be more than five years.

“You’re going to completely demobilize your construction crew and leave, and you can’t articulate when they’re coming back,” Councilman John Hipes said.

“I’d say that’s fair,” Brock said.

His firm wants to build the additional structures as they find the type of businesses that fits into their vision for the development, he said, adding that they don’t want chain restaurants in the space.

In the interim between phases, the unused part of the development could be available for temporary uses such as a farmers market or pop-up retail, Brock said.

Morrison Park will be near other North Point projects such as Northwinds, a 150-acre office park. Inside Northwinds, Pope & Land, a developer of 24 acres, is building more than one million square feet of office, hotel, retail and residential space.

Also close by is the 360 Tech Village site, a 62-acre planned development of retail, restaurants and residential living located on Haynes Bridge Road and Ga. 400.