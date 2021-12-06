Alpharetta accepts grant for portion of Alpha Loop

The Alpharetta City Council recently voted to accept a Georgia Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Grant to assist with the construction of a portion of the Alpha Loop between Old Milton Parkway and Westside Parkway.
The $500,000 grant comes with a required minimum $500,000 match from the city.
This portion of the trail includes creation of a pedestrian bridge connecting to existing concrete paths.
The AlphaLoop is a multi-use path looping through Alpharetta and tying to amenities like the Big Creek Greenway, Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, and the North Point District. In 2020 the first full segment of the AlphaLoop was completed, connecting Downtown Alpharetta and Avalon.
