Alpharetta accepts grant for portion of Alpha Loop

One of the concept photos for the Alpha Loop connecting toward Westside Parkway. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
One of the concept photos for the Alpha Loop connecting toward Westside Parkway. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently voted to accept a Georgia Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Grant to assist with the construction of a portion of the Alpha Loop between Old Milton Parkway and Westside Parkway.

The $500,000 grant comes with a required minimum $500,000 match from the city.

This portion of the trail includes creation of a pedestrian bridge connecting to existing concrete paths.

The AlphaLoop is a multi-use path looping through Alpharetta and tying to amenities like the Big Creek Greenway, Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, and the North Point District. In 2020 the first full segment of the AlphaLoop was completed, connecting Downtown Alpharetta and Avalon.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
