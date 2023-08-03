Alpharetta accepting applications for “buggy” art

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago
X

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Division created a Community Art Garden Walk behind the Arts Center at 238 Canton St. The garden walk began with “Flower Power” and is now “Getting Buggy.”

The city is looking for artists to create and submit art with a bug theme to add to the walk. Designs should be made of weatherproof material for the outdoor display and can represent any form or type of bug. The work may be functional, decorative or whimsical; 2-dimensional or 3-dimensional.

All ages may submit photos to arts-culture@alpharetta.ga.us along with an application found at https://bit.ly/ArtistOpenCall23.

Application and art are submissions due Aug. 11. Art will be on display in the garden Aug. 31 through Oct. 27.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
