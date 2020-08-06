MUST Ministries adapts during pandemic

As much as MUST is able to give, some of the needs in our community are still going unmet.

“Our community has been exceedingly generous, but it’s difficult to keep up with the demand,” said Cagle. “While donations and food were given generously at first, ‘giving fatigue’ has set in for many nonprofits and the urgency to help has decreased while the need has increased.”

Who’s helping?

MUST Ministries

Services: MUST Ministries provides food, housing, emergency shelter, a healthcare clinic, job coaching and other services for people in poverty.

How to help: MUST’s greatest needs are financial donations and food donations. All needs are posted at mustministries.org. A list of pantry needs can be found at dynamix-cdn.s3.amazonaws.com/mustministriesorg/mustministriesorg_852918753.pdf

How to get help: Visit mustministries.org/get-help to find resources in your area.

