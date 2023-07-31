Multiple violations result in failing score at King Crab ATL

At King Crab ATL, cooked shrimp was at an unsafe temperature, and crab legs were prepped in the vegetable sink during a routine health inspection.

The to-go containers were stacked with the food contact side up, and the top one was dirty inside.

Multiple prep tables and shelves were in various states of disrepair. The front oven was heavily soiled with a layer of debris.

No foods in the walk-in cooler were date-marked for disposal. And multiple bottled beverages had no identifying labels.

The inspector said no person in charge was in the facility during the inspection. The hand sinks had no paper towels, and one had no soap. There was no sanitizer in the solution for the wiping cloths.

King Crab ATL, 1000 Northside Drive, Atlanta, scored 59/U, down from 83/B earned earlier this year. It will be re-inspected.