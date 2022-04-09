Moving to Atlanta opened the dreams to open a dance studio

“If you’ve never learned Irish and you have some background either in ballet, tap or jazz you will find it very easy to pick up the basics of Irish dance,” the Dublin native said.

Dances fall into two categories: soft and hard shoe. “Soft shoe dances include reels, slips, light jigs and single jigs,” Drake stated. He added the hornpipe, heavy jig and treble reel for the hard shoe dances.

“Originally the hard shoes had nails on them, underneath where the tap would be on tap shoes. Due to the heaviness of the shoe and in modernizing Irish dance, fiberglass replaced the nails, on the tip and the heel, making the shoe lighter,” he said.

Drake’s dancers have a record of state and global “competitive achievements.”

The renowned dancer said, “I have loyal staff, teachers that have been with me and alumni dancers now teaching at Drake school - a huge offer to the school. I’ve trained 20 teachers and it makes me very proud that again I’ve brought on another generation of dance teachers all over the world.”

Currently, 15 of his students are preparing for the World Irish Dancing Championships (April 10-17) at Waterfront Hall in Belfast. “It’s like the Olympics of Irish dancing,” the founder said. The youngest child going is a 10-yr old boy from Atlanta.

If you are curious about Irish dance and would like to try it, Drake’s school offers one month of free beginner lessons.

Address: 4790 Peachtree Industrial Blvd #101 (located in The Shops at Berkeley Lake), Norcross (404-524-6986).

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DrakeSchool

