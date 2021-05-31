More veterans/National Guard soon eligible for free driver’s licenses/ID cards

The change enables all veterans who are Georgia residents, who actively served and were released with any discharge, other than dishonorable, to be eligible. Veterans continue to present their DD214 to their Georgia Department of Veterans Service local field office along with proof of Georgia residency to be issued a Certificate of Eligibility to take to the DDS customer service center for issuance.

Likewise, former Georgia National Guard soldiers were required to have twenty years of creditable service before obtaining free credentials. The new rule allows National Guard or reserve forces who served on active duty to qualify. They must obtain a Certificate of Eligibility from the Adjutant General of the State of Georgia to present to any DDS customer service center for issuance.