Mom swims in daughter’s memory

Marietta mom and child psychologist Vicki Bunke never envisioned herself as an athlete. Yet for 14 weekends this year, she’s flying off to events around the country to swim in open water and raise money for cancer research.
“When I started training in June 2018, I’d never swum a lap in my life,” said Bunke. “I grew up as a runner. I’m a little claustrophobic and don’t like putting my face in the water. It was really hard.”
Bunke’s motivation is to swim and fundraise in place of her daughter, Grace, who died from an aggressive bone cancer in 2018, one day before her 15th birthday. First diagnosed at 11, Grace took up swimming to help her recovery. She got involved with Swim Across America, an organization that raises money for cancer research and awareness. Before she died, Grace was the top individual fundraiser in Atlanta, pulling in more than $100,000 for pediatric research.
“She loved it,” said Bunke. “But when her second relapse had a terminal prognosis, she challenged me and her oncologist to swim in her place.”
Bunke and Dr. Karen Wasilewski-Masker, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, swam their first mile together in 2018. This year, Bunke has committed to participating in all 14 Swim Across America events, one for each year of Grace’s life. She started in Tampa in May and will end in October at Lake Lanier.
So far, her “Amazing Grace” tour has raised more than $86,000 and caught the attention of the Discovery Life channel that included Bunke’s story in the film, “WaveMakers.” The show’s theme song, “I’ll Take You Home,” was written by Bunke family friend John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band. Grace’s 16-year-old sister, Caroline, also swims to raise money in her sibling’s memory.
For Bunke, swimming hasn’t gotten much easier. She finds saltwater and the currents of open-water events challenging. And she’s not fond of having her photo taken in a bathing suit. But she’s determined to finish this year’s circuit.
“I would never have wished for it,” she said, “but I have a wonderful inspiration.”
Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.