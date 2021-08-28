Mom swims in daughter’s memory

So far, her “Amazing Grace” tour has raised more than $86,000 and caught the attention of the Discovery Life channel that included Bunke’s story in the film, “WaveMakers.” The show’s theme song, “I’ll Take You Home,” was written by Bunke family friend John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band. Grace’s 16-year-old sister, Caroline, also swims to raise money in her sibling’s memory.

For Bunke, swimming hasn’t gotten much easier. She finds saltwater and the currents of open-water events challenging. And she’s not fond of having her photo taken in a bathing suit. But she’s determined to finish this year’s circuit.

“I would never have wished for it,” she said, “but I have a wonderful inspiration.”

