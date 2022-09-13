ajc logo
Mold, flies affect score at Sugar Factory Kitchen

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

During a recent routine health inspection, the Sugar Factory Kitchen in Atlanta had a strong smell of mold in the upstairs bar. There were also significant numbers of gnats and fruit flies at the front food service area.

The inspector told management to take care of the mold issue and control pests in the next two weeks. Both contributed to the failing health score.

In addition, there were repeat violations of mold buildup on cutting boards and improper food storage. Several food items were uncovered and at risk of contamination.

Other foods in coolers were at unsafe temperatures. Cheese, salmon, raw chicken, cooked meatballs, milk and eggs were discarded. Pans were stored on top of ready-to-eat foods in the prep cooler. The food was discarded.

In other violations, some prepared foods were passed their discard dates and thrown away. Food containers were unlabeled, chemical spray bottle was on the prep table and dented cans were in the dry storage area.

Sugar Factory Kitchen, 1080 Peachtree St., Atlanta, scored 51/U and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 83/B.

