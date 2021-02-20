Male community group offers a way to become a better version of oneself

Q: I’ve noticed changes in some of our neighborhood guys. I was told they get up early in the morning and work out with a group called F3 Alpha. Can you tell me about this group?
A: F3 Alpha is part of a nationwide network of fitness workouts that started in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This group (Alpha) is comprised of participants in North Fulton, South Forsyth and down to Dunwoody, according to region leader Brandon Lunsford. They currently have 31 workout locations.
Fitness, fellowship and faith are the cornerstones of the program.
“I found F3 five years ago and it has been an unbelievable life-changing experience for me,” Lunsford said. “I didn’t realize what kind of impact it would eventually have on me to become a better leader, husband, father and friend.”
The leader said, “F3 is a starfish organization with five core principles: free of charge, open to all men, held outdoors, peer-led and we end with the Circle of Trust (COT) where men can express their feelings, their struggles, for example .”
The men typically meet outdoors at 5:30 a.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. on Saturdays. Workouts last around 45 minutes. Locations vary from places like parks and schools. Lunsford noted that participants range from 4-year-olds and up who participate in F3 Dads workouts each summer to men in their 60s and 70s — and even one in his 80s.
Why do it?
“First, it is going to get you in the best shape of your life. Non-traditional, we do a lot of bodyweight exercises,” he said. “It is led by a different person every day so you are doing different stuff, not cookie-cutter type things. It takes a special person to get out of bed at 5 a.m. You are going to be around like-minded people.
“As it progresses it turns into a wow, there are great relationships that I am building here. The fellowship – the glue, as we call it - is in getting to know people, learn about their stories and battling each other.”
The third component is about believing in something bigger than oneself. It is not about religion or denomination, but in being a larger part of the community through service projects.
The three faucets of F3 come together to create leadership groups as they groom guys. “They become leaders in their own homes, maybe in their businesses or schools or churches.
“F3 is a gift,” Lunsford stated. “We encourage guys to break off and go start another one because we know what kind of impact we have on guys and all of us are passionate about building it and giving it to others.”
For more information, visit https://f3nation.com/
