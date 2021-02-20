Male community group offers a way to become a better version of oneself

The leader said, “F3 is a starfish organization with five core principles: free of charge, open to all men, held outdoors, peer-led and we end with the Circle of Trust (COT) where men can express their feelings, their struggles, for example .”

The men typically meet outdoors at 5:30 a.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. on Saturdays. Workouts last around 45 minutes. Locations vary from places like parks and schools. Lunsford noted that participants range from 4-year-olds and up who participate in F3 Dads workouts each summer to men in their 60s and 70s — and even one in his 80s.

Why do it?

“First, it is going to get you in the best shape of your life. Non-traditional, we do a lot of bodyweight exercises,” he said. “It is led by a different person every day so you are doing different stuff, not cookie-cutter type things. It takes a special person to get out of bed at 5 a.m. You are going to be around like-minded people.

The one thing consistent with the F3 workouts is the shovel flag. The American flag represents freedom, F3 is open to all men and all are free to lead. Credit: contrib Credit: contrib

“As it progresses it turns into a wow, there are great relationships that I am building here. The fellowship – the glue, as we call it - is in getting to know people, learn about their stories and battling each other.”

The third component is about believing in something bigger than oneself. It is not about religion or denomination, but in being a larger part of the community through service projects.

The faith component of F3 is of service to others. F3 Alpha recently partnered with men's recovery center, No Longer Bound, for a workout. Credit: contri Credit: contri

The three faucets of F3 come together to create leadership groups as they groom guys. “They become leaders in their own homes, maybe in their businesses or schools or churches.

“F3 is a gift,” Lunsford stated. “We encourage guys to break off and go start another one because we know what kind of impact we have on guys and all of us are passionate about building it and giving it to others.”

For more information, visit https://f3nation.com/

