Lilburn Elementary scores major audiobooks grant

One of the sources Dickey contacted was the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, established 30 years ago by the company to support literacy and education initiatives by nonprofits, libraries and schools within a 15-mile radius of a store. Dickey requested $5,000 to digitize audio books with QR codes for any device, and earlier this school year, she got the email naming her a recipient.

“When the team came out to present me with the grant, they told me the life passion and mission of Dollar General founder’s was to help anyone with literacy,” she said. “I thought the $5,000 would start a collection of bilingual books.”

Dickey was shocked when the team presented her with a check for 10 times what she asked for.

“When I saw it was $50,000, I was floored,” she said. “The principal had to tell me to breathe. But I’m so glad I got that amount. It allows me to get audio players that students can check out. I can buy bilingual books and read-along audiobooks for our students.”

Now Dickey’s “Awesome Audiobooks” initiative is in the ordering stage.

“I’ve already created the list,” she said. “By the end of August, I should have enough books for students this fall. It will be a whole collection.”

