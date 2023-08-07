Lawrenceville taqueria hurt by repeat violations

BreakingNews
Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
3 minutes ago
The coolers at Polo’s Taqueria in Lawrenceville were not holding at safe temperatures, and there were repeated violations of date marking and food handling during a routine health inspection.

Multiple cheese pupusas and cooked shrimp were not date-marked, and an open bag of hot dogs also had no date marking. Some pupusa sauce and seafood broth were out of date and discarded.

An employee prepped food without wearing a hair restraint, a third repeat violation.

Also, an employee washed their hands without soap, and two workers washed up in the three-compartment sink. Two of the hand sinks had no hot water.

Air temperatures were too high in the prep and walk-in coolers. Beans, chicken, steak, whipped cream, milk and cut cabbage were discarded.

Raw beef was above some cut limes and juice in the walk-in cooler, raw eggs were above the peeled garlic, and cooked shrimp and raw chorizo were above the steak in the reach-in cooler.

Polo’s Taqueria, 2449 Lawrenceville Highway, scored 44/U, down from an 80/B in May. It will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
