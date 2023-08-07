Lawrenceville taqueria hurt by repeat violations

The coolers at Polo’s Taqueria in Lawrenceville were not holding at safe temperatures, and there were repeated violations of date marking and food handling during a routine health inspection.

Multiple cheese pupusas and cooked shrimp were not date-marked, and an open bag of hot dogs also had no date marking. Some pupusa sauce and seafood broth were out of date and discarded.

An employee prepped food without wearing a hair restraint, a third repeat violation.

Also, an employee washed their hands without soap, and two workers washed up in the three-compartment sink. Two of the hand sinks had no hot water.

Air temperatures were too high in the prep and walk-in coolers. Beans, chicken, steak, whipped cream, milk and cut cabbage were discarded.

Raw beef was above some cut limes and juice in the walk-in cooler, raw eggs were above the peeled garlic, and cooked shrimp and raw chorizo were above the steak in the reach-in cooler.

Polo’s Taqueria, 2449 Lawrenceville Highway, scored 44/U, down from an 80/B in May. It will be re-inspected.