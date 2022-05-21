Junior ranger program designed to connect families to nature

With a degree in history, his “belief was that it (history) enables you to think about the world, figure out new ways to learn …,” he said.

In search of what his work world might be, the naturalist spent six months backpacking the Appalachian Trail.

“Mason Mill Park has 100 acres of forest, and the more I explored DeKalb County, the more I found there are so many parks that just don’t have playgrounds or baseball fields, but also have natural areas,” he said. “For me, someone who has actually walked for 6 months in nature, I found that short outings close to home can be as life-changing as a 2,000 mile walk on the Appalachian Trail.

“The activities range from something as simple as go have fun in the outdoors and tell us what you did to something scientific that instructs the participant to find four different birds or flowers, observe them and tell us what you saw, where you saw it and draw a picture of it. It spans a pretty wide range,” he explained.

Nature recyclers is one of his favorites. Participants are asked to flip over a log and find nature’s recyclers, such as worms underneath or fungus, followed by finding a piece of trash that can be recycled.

“So we are looking at recycling from both the observation of nature and the stewardship of nature,” said McDonald.

He notes that the activities are adjustable and a tool to help parents connect their children to nature.

“These are opportunities for you to have good family time together, and to explore and learn,” the naturalist added.

For more information, visit https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/junior-ranger

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com