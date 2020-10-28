Hope Springs Distillery making sanitizers to battle coronavirus

Allen and Dahlberg donate their products within their own community, keeping their police department stocked, and in some cases they charge just enough to cover costs of production. They are open for sale of sanitizer and spirits to the public on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

“It’s impossible not to feel invigorated when doing something positive and useful for someone else,” said Allen. “In our previous lifetimes we had worked with Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army, and had since missed doing something for others, so this was another chance.”

Who’s helping?

Hope Springs Distillery

Services: Hope Springs Distillery started making hand sanitizer per the specifications of the World Health Organization.

Where supplies have gone: Most donations have been made in Lilburn, but anyone is welcome to purchase Hope Springs Distillery sanitizer at the distillery.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.