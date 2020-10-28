Hope Springs Distillery making sanitizers to battle coronavirus

Shelves have been undersupplied with sanitizer and cleaning supplies as the coronavirus pandemic carries on, but for many, having a way to disinfect surfaces has become an everyday need. For some companies, this need meant it was time to pivot to a different production model.
Hope Springs Distillery opened in Lilburn almost three years ago, selling their distilled spirits like Top Hat Vodka and Illusion Absinthe, but when the sanitizer shortage followed the start of the pandemic this year, owners Paul Allen and Betsey Dahlberg started producing hand sanitizer.
“The ‘high test’ alcohol that we were already licensed to deal with is the best basic external weapon to kill COVID-19,” said Allen about the novel coronavirus. “Just into our third year in production, things were starting to take off, and then came the pandemic. Our operation was reconfigured, and set up for basically a temporary new business, and we were off and running.”
According to Allen and Dahlberg there have been several other suppliers making products saying that the product would kill “germs” that contained gels and herbal essences that have little to no effect on the coronavirus. Products at Hope Springs Distillery, however, are made per the specifications of the World Health Organization.
Allen and Dahlberg donate their products within their own community, keeping their police department stocked, and in some cases they charge just enough to cover costs of production. They are open for sale of sanitizer and spirits to the public on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
“It’s impossible not to feel invigorated when doing something positive and useful for someone else,” said Allen. “In our previous lifetimes we had worked with Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army, and had since missed doing something for others, so this was another chance.”
Who’s helping?
Hope Springs Distillery
Services: Hope Springs Distillery started making hand sanitizer per the specifications of the World Health Organization.
Where supplies have gone: Most donations have been made in Lilburn, but anyone is welcome to purchase Hope Springs Distillery sanitizer at the distillery.
