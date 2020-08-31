Historic Atlanta mural honors legacy of Black domestic workers

The mural comes as part of the launch of the ‘Unbossed Women’s Agenda,’ for Black domestic workers for 2020 and beyond. It is a look at the issues, policies, and principles driving Black women workers across the country and the solutions they need to better their lives and careers.

The mural was a community effort led by artist Charity Hamidullah. Domestic workers and domestic worker organizers contributed to the painting of the mural, which features a “Thank You” message to domestic workers as well as paintings depicting Black domestic workers caring for children and elders.