Zoning moratorium in McDonough extended

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

An ongoing moratorium regarding multi-family development was extended by a vote of the McDonough City Council at its Oct. 17 regular meeting. The moratorium that affects three multi-family zoning districts in the city will now run through Feb. 17, 2023.

Also approved was a recommendation from city staff of proposed changes to city zoning sections related to the Downtown Business District, establishing stop-gap procedures related to signage approvals. Both measures were approved with a 5-0 vote as two council members were absent from the meeting.

Two zoning items on the agenda were postponed and a third was sent back to the city’s Planning Commission.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

