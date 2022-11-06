Zoning moratorium in McDonough extended

An ongoing moratorium regarding multi-family development was extended by a vote of the McDonough City Council at its Oct. 17 regular meeting. The moratorium that affects three multi-family zoning districts in the city will now run through Feb. 17, 2023.
Also approved was a recommendation from city staff of proposed changes to city zoning sections related to the Downtown Business District, establishing stop-gap procedures related to signage approvals. Both measures were approved with a 5-0 vote as two council members were absent from the meeting.
Two zoning items on the agenda were postponed and a third was sent back to the city’s Planning Commission.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest