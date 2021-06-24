Wrecker policy adopted by Henry County commission board

In other business, the board voted unanimously to approve a $65,763 bid for construction of a storm drainage replacement at 3610 Jodeco Road, just east of the roundabout at Blackhall Road.

Also approved was the $245 sale of a 35-foot easement on Hwy. 155 to Georgia Power to allow regular maintenance that will keep the power lines clear of obstructions. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.