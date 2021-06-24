Wrecker policy adopted by Henry County commission board

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its June 14 regular meeting to approve a revised wrecker service policy. According to a county staff report, the new policy was needed to provide for an improved service delivery process for wrecker services and to ensure fairness to the citizens and the selected service providers.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to approve a $65,763 bid for construction of a storm drainage replacement at 3610 Jodeco Road, just east of the roundabout at Blackhall Road.
Also approved was the $245 sale of a 35-foot easement on Hwy. 155 to Georgia Power to allow regular maintenance that will keep the power lines clear of obstructions. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.