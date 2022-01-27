Work begins on GDOT project in Hampton

Construction has begun on improvements at an intersection in Hampton which is expected to result in increased safety.
A statement released Jan. 21 by Henry County government officials revealed that a reduced conflict U-turn (RCUT) would be installed on Hwy. 3 at Little Road and Franklin Rivers Drive.
The contractor was expected to begin the work Jan. 25, after which drivers are encouraged to prepare for lane closures during construction, which must be finished within 90 days according to the statement.
An RUCT is reportedly designed to reduce the number and severity of crashes, reducing potential conflicts among vehicles by limiting movement of side road traffic.
This is a Georgia Department of Transportation Quick Response Project (QRP) that typically costs less than $200,000 and is funded by the state motor fuel tax.
About the Author