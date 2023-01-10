BreakingNews
Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge
Vehicle regulations updated in Locust Grove

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Jan. 2 regular meeting to approve several ordinance amendments regulating commercial vehicles, which are now defined as any vehicle that requires a commercial driver’s license or other specialist license to legally operate.

School buses are no longer excluded from this category. Parking, storing or maintaining a commercial vehicle will now be prohibited in nearly all residential zoning districts.

Adjustments were made to the ordinance regarding major recreational equipment, with buffer and concealment guidelines when stored in a yard, a carport or an enclosed building. New guidelines for gravel parking lots in industrial areas were also approved.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
