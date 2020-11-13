Variance granted for new Chick-fil-A in Locust Grove

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously to grant a variance for the proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant at the southeast corner of Bill Gardner Parkway and Bandy Parkway, just west of I-75. The applicant requested that the minimum building setback from Bill Gardner Parkway be lowered from 70 to 40 feet to allow the required 55 parking spaces and to prevent the drive-through queue from backing up into the adjoining access lane.