Upgrades approved for Henry County schools

It is part of a Capital Related Equipment Grant from the Georgia Department of Education, according to district officials. The vendor is Reality Works and the purchase includes upgraded lab equipment for agriscience, early childhood, and healthcare science divisions Dutchtown, Locust Grove, McDonough, Ola, Union Grove and Woodland high schools.

Several unrelated agenda items at the same meeting included approval of resolutions related to the 200th anniversary of the founding of Henry County and a celebration of district employees for their performance during the past year amid the pandemic.