Train removal at Henry park considered

The possible removal of several items at Heritage Park is still under consideration by the Henry County Board of Commissioners, but no action was taken at the board’s recent regular meeting.
County staff cited safety concerns as the primary reason for recommending that an old train engine be declared surplus along with some other items which are reportedly in disrepair.
Commissioners acknowledged receiving dozens of emails from citizens concerned about the possible removal, and the matter was tabled until the next scheduled board meeting Nov. 30.
It was noted that the train is actually a replica of one involved in a well-known 1900 crash near McDonough and holds no significant historic value in and of itself, having been brought in from Pennsylvania nearly 20 years ago.
About the Author