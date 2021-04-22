Trails master plan in development in Henry County

The Atlanta Regional Commission is slated to provide $500,000 of that cost, with the remaining money coming from the Henry County Department of Transportation Planning, which allocated $125,000 in its FY 2021 budget to fund the project. According to officials, the county’s four cities have been invited to participate in this planning process and share the cost of the required local match based on each city’s share of the county population.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.