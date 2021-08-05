Terms revised on McDonough building contract

Some revisions to a pending contract regarding renovations to the C.O. Polk Building were approved by the McDonough City Council at its July 19 meeting. McDonough Hospitality and Tourism, which is footing the bill up front for the $88,500 project, requested some additional considerations in the contract with the city such as a five-year term at $1,000 per month rent for the facility and dedicated office space for tourism staff. The contract will also include annual reporting to the council on the management of the museum in the building as well as allowing the council members to have access throughout the year to financial details regarding the museum. Information: mcdonoughga.org.