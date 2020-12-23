X

Students at six Henry County schools moved off campus

Stockbridge Middle School was one of six county schools to see on-campus learning suspended early in advance of Christmas break.
Henry County | 22 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Six Henry County public schools suspended on-campus learning before the official start of Christmas break in response to COVID-related developments. Students and staff at Rock Spring Elementary, Timber Ridge Elementary, Eagle’s Landing Middle and Stockbridge Middle transitioned to remote learning Dec. 17, with Mt. Carmel Elementary and Wesley Lakes Elementary doing the same thing Dec. 18.

In each case, officials the decision was made “after careful review and consideration of the recent school health metrics and in consultation with local health officials.” The reason given was “a consistent increase in the number of individuals at the school required to quarantine.” Curbside meal service for remote and on-campus learners remained the same both days, including Dec. 18 meal pickup for the break weeks.

