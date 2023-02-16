X
Dark Mode Toggle

Street survey approved in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

McDonough officials are checking out the city’s streets. The City Council voted at its Feb. 2 regular meeting to approve an $81,499 contract with StreetScan for a pavement assessment of an estimated 167 miles of paved roadways within the city limits.

The project will be funded through McDonough’s share of the county’s transportation SPLOST. It will rate road conditions in the city limits and the information will be used in preparation of the city’s annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant road list for the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Officials said the last pavement assessment was performed around 2015.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grand jury report recommends perjury charges 3h ago

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports
6h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure
5h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Irreparable’: 2 more DeKalb ethics board members resign
2h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Irreparable’: 2 more DeKalb ethics board members resign
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Matt Olson and Reece Blankenship share bond, vision for change around autism
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County government

Henry seeking state road money
Rezoning approved in Henry
Technology equipment approved in Henry
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
5h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top