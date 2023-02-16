Street survey approved in McDonough

McDonough officials are checking out the city’s streets. The City Council voted at its Feb. 2 regular meeting to approve an $81,499 contract with StreetScan for a pavement assessment of an estimated 167 miles of paved roadways within the city limits.
The project will be funded through McDonough’s share of the county’s transportation SPLOST. It will rate road conditions in the city limits and the information will be used in preparation of the city’s annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant road list for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Officials said the last pavement assessment was performed around 2015.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
