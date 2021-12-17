Hamburger icon
Storage facility in Hampton under consideration

Downtown Hampton.
Downtown Hampton.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Hampton City Council voted at its Dec. regular meeting to approve the first reading of two separate ordinances related to a proposed mini-warehouse self-storage facility.

A public hearing was convened immediately before the council meeting specifically for this issue.

The vote on both agenda items was 4-2. One was regarding a request for a conditional use permit at the site, which is zoned neighborhood commercial, to allow for the development of the facility. The other was a request for a variance to reduce the minimum lot size for self-service storage in that zoning category from five acres to 4.1 acres, which is the size of the lot in question.

Both of these items were first considered in June and the council voted then to postpone action.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Investigations
