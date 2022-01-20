Storage facility gets go-ahead in Hampton

The Hampton City Council gave final approval to the expansion of a self-storage facility at 74 Oak Street, voting Jan. 11 to approve ordinances regarding a conditional use request and a variance to allow the requested use.
The four-acre property is zoned neighborhood commercial and could have continued as a storage facility anyway but the conditional use was required for expansion. The variance was needed because the minimum lot size in that zoning category for this use is typically five acres.
In other business, the 2022 calendar of regular meetings and holidays was approved, including the addition of Juneteenth as an official city holiday.
