Stockbridge trail open after repairs

Stockbridge officials announced June 21 that the Reeves Creek Trail has been fully reopened after being closed for nearly a year due to extensive repairs. According to a notice on the city’s official Facebook page, crews installed new bridges and resurfaced approximately 1,300 feet of the walking trail.
The full trail spans three miles, extending from the trailhead on Flippen Road to Memorial Park, winding along Reeves Creek. It can be accessed from either end, and parking is available at both sites. Exercise equipment is in place at the Flippen Road entrance and there are waste stations along the trail for pet owners. It is open daylight to dusk. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.