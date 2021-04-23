Stockbridge road to close for repairs

Henry County officials announced this week that Speer Road in Stockbridge has been closed to traffic until June while needed repairs are made to stormwater pipes underneath the road. According to a statement, the existing metal pipes that are decades old will be replaced with concrete culverts that will allow additional stormwater control.
The problem was discovered a few months ago but the repair work has been delayed because of weather issues and necessary utility relocation. Records indicate that 59 percent of the road lies within the city limits of Stockbridge, but the project was approved before the most recent service delivery strategy was adopted so the county has taken on the responsibility for the repairs and to resurface the entire road.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.