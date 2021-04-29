Stockbridge moratorium extended for certain types of bars/lounges

A moratorium on certain businesses in Stockbridge will last at least six months longer. The City Council voted unanimously at its April 12 regular meeting to approve a 180-day extension on the moratorium already in place on hookah bars/lounges and cigar bars/lounges.
According to the resolution, the city’s development and zoning ordinances as well as its comprehensive land use plan need further review before allowing new businesses of this type. The moratorium could end earlier if the council adopts a revision to the city code related to these uses. In the meantime, no applications are being accepted at any city department.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.