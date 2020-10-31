X

Stockbridge council updates policy on proclamations

Guidelines are in place for how proclamations are issued by the Stockbridge City Council.

Henry County | 19 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Stockbridge City Council voted 3-2 at its Oct. 27 work session to approve an amendment to the city’s proclamation policy allowing the council to appeal proclamations denied by the mayor.

A previous discussion at the same meeting was tabled and later brought up for reconsideration, both along the same 3-2 voting lines. John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt voted in opposition all three times. The discussion of the policy included who can get a proclamation and who cannot, as well as the procedure for requesting one from the city and the process for distributing them either at council meetings or elsewhere.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.