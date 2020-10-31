Stockbridge council updates policy on proclamations

The Stockbridge City Council voted 3-2 at its Oct. 27 work session to approve an amendment to the city’s proclamation policy allowing the council to appeal proclamations denied by the mayor.
A previous discussion at the same meeting was tabled and later brought up for reconsideration, both along the same 3-2 voting lines. John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt voted in opposition all three times. The discussion of the policy included who can get a proclamation and who cannot, as well as the procedure for requesting one from the city and the process for distributing them either at council meetings or elsewhere.