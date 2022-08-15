ajc logo
Stockbridge council OK’s PUD rezoning

Stockbridge City Hall.

Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Aug. 8 regular meeting to approve a rezoning to PUD (planned unit development) of nearly 69 acres on the north side of Hwy. 138, west of I-75 and Mount Zion Parkway.

The proposed development includes about 48,000 square feet of commercial/retail space, nearly 300 apartments and 128 townhomes, according to city officials.

After the Planning Commission recommended approval with conditions in May, the city council considered it in July but chose to defer the vote until this month. The council approved an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan prior to the rezoning vote.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
