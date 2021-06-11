Stockbridge council funding up to $18 million for cultural arts center

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its May 25 work session to approve $18 million in funding for the city’s proposed cultural arts center. The motion which ultimately passed stipulated funding at that level and the designation of Keck & Wood as project manager “and all other unassigned projects with weekly reporting of project status and updates directly to the mayor and council and excluding projects with current project managers,” according to a summary of the meeting provided by the city clerk.
It passed 3-0-2 with John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt abstaining. Two previous motions received no vote. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.