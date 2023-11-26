Stockbridge council approves zoning change

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Nov. 13 regular meeting to approve a zoning modification regarding the Bridges at Jodeco development’s conceptual plan.

The change will allow multi-family residential development in one section and senior family residential in another, according to a city staff report.

The property consists of 14.63 acres and is accessed via Chen Parkway and Argento Drive. The vote to approve the request was 5-0. The matter had been delayed from a previous council meeting at the applicant’s request.

