Stockbridge council approves zoning change

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Nov. 13 regular meeting to approve a zoning modification regarding the Bridges at Jodeco development’s conceptual plan.

The change will allow multi-family residential development in one section and senior family residential in another, according to a city staff report.

The property consists of 14.63 acres and is accessed via Chen Parkway and Argento Drive. The vote to approve the request was 5-0. The matter had been delayed from a previous council meeting at the applicant’s request.