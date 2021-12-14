ajc logo
Stockbridge council approves various measures

Stockbridge City Hall.
Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
4 hours ago

The Stockbridge City Council recently voted at its workshop meeting to approve the allocation of $385,400 in SPLOST money for a task order related to the city’s parks master plan.

Also approved were an additional sidewalk for a street next to the amphitheater, the first phase of a signage initiative for major city arterial roads, a strategic work plan for economic development in the city, a new policy for replacement of fleet vehicles or equipment, and a waiver to allow a speed hump on Winbrook Drive in the Winslow subdivision.

All of these measures were approved with no dissenting votes. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

