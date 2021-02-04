Stockbridge council approves extra amphitheater work

A modification that could improve traffic control at events at the future Stockbridge amphitheater will be considered by a consultant under an agreement approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Jan. 26 regular meeting. According to a city staff report, Falcon Design will receive $1,500 from the city to review the amphitheater master plan and make suggestions for potential ridesharing dropoff and pickup areas at the facility. In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved a contract for $2,207 per month regarding the installation of a new phone system.