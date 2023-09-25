BreakingNews
Stockbridge clerk process confirmed

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
29 minutes ago
An ordinance setting the process of hiring a deputy city clerk was approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Sept. 11 regular meeting.

The vote was 3-2 to have the council appoint someone to the position, with Elton Alexander, John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt in favor. Yolanda Barber and Alphonso Thomas voted in opposition.

This action took place after a number of alternate motions failed. The initial proposal to authorize the city clerk to hire a deputy city clerk failed by a 2-3 vote along the exact same lines. An initial motion on the council appointment option also failed before the final motion was made and passed.

Information: stockbridgega.org.

