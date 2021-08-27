Stockbridge City Council OK’s amphitheater contract

The Stockbridge City Council approved a contract with an outside company for management of the city’s new amphitheater. The vote at the council’s Aug. 16 meeting was unanimous. Conditions included in the agreement with Georgia Alliance Stockbridge LLC include the addition of liability insurance coverage by the vendor, the city having final approval of the naming rights sponsor, and an 85-15 split in favor of the city on sales of food, beverages and alcohol.
The amphitheater, located adjacent to City Hall off East Atlanta Road and North Henry Boulevard, is scheduled to open for its first public event in September. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.