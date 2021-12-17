Hamburger icon
State grant accepted by McDonough council

Public safety personnel in McDonough will benefit from the grant.
Public safety personnel in McDonough will benefit from the grant.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
10 minutes ago

A $101,191 grant was officially accepted by the McDonough City Council at its Dec. 13 regular meeting to allow $1,000 pay supplements for 94 eligible public safety officers.

The remaining funds in the Governor’s Office Georgia Public Safety Officials and First Responders Supplement Grant will cover the city’s share of FICA and Medicare costs related to these payments, so there is no net cost to the city.

Also approved by the council was the purchase and installation of four camera systems for use by law enforcement personnel. According to officials, the system “is an innovative tool that will assist law enforcement in solving crimes.”

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
