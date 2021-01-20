Sidewalk project on Fairview Road gets funding

The vote was 4-2 with Gary Barham and Johnny Wilson voting in opposition. In an unrelated agenda item, the board took no action on a proposed moratorium on industrial developments. After initially making a motion to table the matter, Vivian Thomas rescinded it and moved to remove the item from the agenda until proper meetings could be convened to make the best decision. That motion passed 4-2 with Dee Clemmons and Bruce Holmes casting the dissenting votes.

