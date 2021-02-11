X

Road vote, nominations approved in Henry County

Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Henry County | 21 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

After a public hearing, the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Feb. 2 regular meeting to abandon a portion of Feucht Road, on the north side of Jodeco Road only a few hundred yards west of I-75. The road was declared surplus, and in a separate action the board voted to authorize the sale of the land in question which totaled about three-fourths of an acre.

Both votes were 5-1 with Johnny Wilson in opposition. In other business, the commissioners approved the nominations of six people for two seats on the Hospital Authority board: Dr. Kenneth Collins, attorney Natosha Reid Rice and Dr. Michelle Nichols in District 4; and Rodney Bowler, Hans Broder and incumbent Joyce Rodgers in District 3.

The votes were unanimous.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

