Road project getting underway in Henry

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago
County officials announced the imminent start of road improvements that will have a major impact on Atlanta Motor Speedway events as well as activities at Atlanta Speedway Airport.

Paving and drainage work is planned for Selfridge Road beginning at Speedway Boulevard and extending two-thirds of a mile. It is currently a dirt road.

Officials said the paved road will be a safety improvement for race fans and also provide safe access to two airport access gates. The project is costing just under $2 million and will be funded by SPLOST dollars. The company tasked with overseeing construction has 300 calendar days to complete it.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

