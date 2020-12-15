Road design contracts approved in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve more than $700,000 in contracts for engineering design work by three different consultants on the following road improvement projects: East Lake Road widening; East Lake Road at Elliott Road; East Lake Road at Rowan Drive; East Lake Road at Airline Road; Hwy. 81 at Upchurch Road; North Ola Road at Snapping Shoals Road; and Airline Road at McGarity Road.
For each of the latter three intersection improvement projects, a traffic study will be conducted to determine whether a roundabout or traffic signal is the best type of improvement at the intersection. All of these projects are being funded by the county’s SPLOST.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.