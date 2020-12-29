Road closure in Henry County for pipe replacement

A portion of Speer Road in Stockbridge is scheduled to be closed beginning Jan. 4 until further notice, Henry County government officials announced Dec. 28. The road will be closed to thru traffic south of Hwy. 138 and north of Walt Stephens Road, just west of I-75 near the Clayton County line.
Full closure will be between Mill Road and Old Speer Road. The actual construction location is expected to move within this area due to multiple pipe replacement locations, according to the notice posted on the county’s official Facebook page. A detour route will be identified, and updates will be provided as they are available.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.