Rezoning requested for used car lot in Henry

A rezoning request to allow a used car lot on the west side of Stockbridge was recommended for approval by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its May 27 regular meeting. The request, which will now go before the Board of Commissioners for final approval, was to rezone a 0.621-acre site at 3860 North Henry Boulevard from RA (residential-agricultural) to C-3 (highway commercial), and the approval recommendation came with staff conditions. The ZAB also approved a variance request for the same site that will allow flexibility regarding minimum lot frontage, lot size and lot width requirements. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.