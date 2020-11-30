X

Rezoning recommended for Henry County tract

A commercial rezoning was recommended for approval.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its Nov. 12 regular meeting to recommend approval of a rezoning request for a future commercial development on a 1.2-acre tract on the north side of East Lake Parkway just west of Hwy. 155. The property is currently zoned RA (residential agricultural) and the requested change is to C-2 (general commercial). The site in question is surrounded almost completely by existing commercial development.

The ZAB also approved a request for a variance from development standards for the same site, pending final approval of the rezoning by the Board of Commissioners.

Information: henrycounty-ga.org.

