Rezoning in southeast area approved in Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously at its March 30 workshop meeting to approve a rezoning request concerning a 73.71-acre piece of property that stretches along the southeast corner of Brannan Road and North Salem Drive.
The total tract consists of five parcels, four on Brannan Road and one on North Salem Drive, which were combined with the approval of the city’s Planning Commission In December. The rezoning from RA to R-3 will allow the development of a single-family residential subdivision. The applicant agreed to conditions set forth by city staff and the council at its March 8 meeting.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.