Rezoning approved in McDonough

The McDonough City Council voted at its Dec. 11 regular meeting to approve a rezoning for nearly 152 acres of property listed at 343 Turner Church Road. It will now be zoned R-50 (single-family residential).

City officials said the application was submitted before the current moratorium on that zoning district. The vote to approve was 5-2 and a number of conditions were attached.

A recent proposal for the property showed a development with 326 total residential units and 68 acres of open space. The matter was scheduled to be heard by the council in November but postponed at the applicant’s request, and it was reported that the applicant had meetings with residents in the surrounding community just a few days before the vote.